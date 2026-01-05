Oakland County man wins $1M on Michigan Lottery ticket he asked brother to buy for him

article

The Brief An Oakland County man recently claimed his $1 million prize he won from a Super Raffle Michigan Lottery ticket. His brother purchased the winning ticket in Sterling Heights.



An Oakland County man who asked his brother to get him a Super Raffle Michigan Lottery ticket ended up winning the big $1 million prize.

The 30-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said his brother had told him about the game before going to buy a ticket at Kakoz 2 LLC at 36950 Dequindre Rd. in Sterling Heights.

"When I saw my raffle ticket was a $1 million winner, I couldn’t believe it. I had to check it several times before it started to sink in that I really won. I feel stress free and like a weight has been lifted from my chest!" the man said.

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to save his winnings.