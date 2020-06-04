Oakland County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Ferndale

The Oakland County Health Division is offering free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 for anyone 18 years and older.

The health division announced the free testing will be held at the Royal Oak Township Recreation Center (21272 Mendota Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220).

The testing is being done through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan National Guard, and Royal Oak Township.

Anyone over the age of 18 can get tested without having an appointment, prescription, or doctor's note.

“Testing is essential to keep us open and safe,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We’re bringing testing to communities to ensure residents throughout the county have easier access to testing.”

Medically-trained members of the Michigan National Guard will administer the tests and Oakland County Health Division staff will conduct traffic management and registration. The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs given to individuals in their vehicles or at the designated walk-up testing site.

The Michigan National Guard responds to national and statewide emergencies. During COVID-19, the Michigan National Guard has assisted with expanding testing efforts throughout Michigan, including helping to test residents and workers at over 100 senior independent living facilities in Oakland County.

If you want to get tested, you can visit this weekend. If you can't make it between the hours or you live too far away, you can find another testing facility on Michigan.gov.

Advertisement