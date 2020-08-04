Oakland County Sheriff primary results

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard was first appointed sheriff in 1999 and has been re-elected every four years since.

This November, he's going for his fifth consecutive re-election to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

He'll face the winner of the Democratic Primary, which includes former Michigan State Senator Vincent Gregory, Retired Oakland County Sheriff Captain Barnett Jones, and retired Oakland County Sheriff Jail Deputy Randy Maloney.

Democrat Nomination:

Vincent Gregory

Barnett Jones

Randy Maloney

Republican Nomination:

Mike Bouchard (Incumbent)

Below is the Democratic primary for the Oakland County Sheriff

Below is the Republican primary for the Oakland County Sheriff