University of Michigan hires Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as next head coach, sources say

article

The Brief Michigan is eyeballing Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as their next head football coach. The decision comes weeks after Michigan fired ex-head coach Sherrone Moore. Whittingham will reportedly get a five-year deal.



The University of Michigan is getting closer to naming its next head football coach, and they are reportedly looking to Utah.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Wolverines needed to name a new head coach before the opening of the transfer portal on Jan. 2, and on Friday the Maize and Blue are making a move.

According to sources, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham will become the next football coach at Michigan.

The 66-year-old announced last month that he was stepping down as the coach of the Utes, but that he would do so after the Las Vegas Bowl, though that now seems unlikely. Whittingham has gone 177–88 in 21 years at Utah. He has been a very consistent winner and should be a good fit in Ann Arbor, where a culture change is so sorely needed.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the exact details of the contract, and if Whittingham will coach Utah in their Dec. 31 Bowl Game remained to be announced.

The backstory:

The decision comes weeks after Michigan fired ex-head coach Sherrone Moore after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. After that person broke off the relationship, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university, on Dec. 8.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

Related article

What's next:

Whittingham will get a five-year deal. No other terms have been leaked as of now, but the expectation is that negotiations will be wrapped up later Friday.

The question now is, will this hire affect players like QB Bryce Underwood?

Many will be eager to see how that situation resolves itself.