Oakland County to open outdoor playground equipment closed in March due to COVID-19

After more than two months of being forced to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Oakland County playgrounds are once again open for play as cases of COVID-19 in the state and county continue to drop.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced the closure of all outdoor playground equipment on March 21, just hours after the first resident of the county died from the virus.

The playgrounds were closed because there was no way to guarantee that playgrounds were not infected with the virus. Since then, public playgrounds, including those on school grounds, were wrapped in caution tape or in fencing to keep people from violating the order.

Playgrounds and shoppings malls were ordered closed the same day. Last week, malls started to reopen to shoppers by appointment only and on Thursday they will be open without the need for an appointment.

The playground ban will officially be lifted on Friday, June 5th and will be just days before the county opens public swimming pools for the season.

Indoor play facilities are still closed.