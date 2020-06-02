Detroit reopens public pools immediately, tri-counties ready for June 8 reopening

In accordance with Michigan's loosening restrictions on business and public space, the Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties will allow their public pools to reopen June 8.

Following a lift of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order, Michigan's most populated county will rescind its emergency health order that closed public swimming pools indefinitely. Before announcing plans to repeal it, that order to keep public pools closed had been extended on May 27.

Under Whitmer's new rule change, outdoor public swimming pools can reopen with capacity restrictions, while indoor public swimming pools must remain closed.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Additionally, the city of Detroit says it's rescinding its own executive order and plans to reopen their outdoor public pools immediately.

"We are still in a pandemic, and reasonable precautions including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask should continue, particularly when engaged in activities in close proximity of others where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is greater," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "Those participating in large group activities should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms including dizziness, shortness of breath, coughing or a sudden loss of smell or taste."

The rule does not apply to the two waterparks in the county, which will remain closed for the rest of 2020. That order affects Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oak Waterpark in Waterford.