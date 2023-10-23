Oakland County woman wins $500K on Ghostbusters Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket

article

An Oakland County woman said she thought "why not?" before buying a $500,000 winning Michigan Lottery ticket.

The 41-year-old woman who chose to remain anonymous bought the Ghostbusters scratch-off ticket while shopping at Special Way Food Store at 378 West Huron St. in Pontiac. She said she doesn't buy scratch-offs often.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $500,000, I read the directions over and over again and looked the ticket over for at least an hour," she said. "I knew what I was seeing, but I had a hard time believing it, so I drove to my local Lottery office to have them check it. The Lottery employee scanned the ticket and said: ‘You need to take this one to Lansing!’ It was such an amazing feeling."

The woman plans to help her family, pay bills, and then save the rest of her prize money,

"Winning this prize is the start of a new beginning for me and my family," she said.