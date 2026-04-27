Oakland Hills Country Club re-opens after destructive fire years prior

The Brief The historic Oakland Hills Country Club has been rebuilt years after a destructive fire. The club itself has lived through 100 years of life, with one member calling it a museum of golf.



It’s been four years since the iconic Oakland Hills Country Club caught on fire and burned to the ground, but now the clubhouse has been rebuilt.

Big picture view:

The club itself has lived through 100 years of life, with one member calling it a museum of golf.

The clubhouse was rebuilt from the ground up after the original burned down in 2022. Many pieces of memorabilia were saved, including trophies, but some of them that members will see are replicas.

It is a beautiful place, timeless and special, ready for new memories to be made.

What they're saying:

"Today what stands behind me is new, but what it represents is timeless, not just a rebuild, but re-imagined with intention, generations that came before us," said Marc Ray from Oakland Hills.

"Events like today remind us that Oakland Hills is not just a destination, it’s part of something larger bringing global attention to the state of Michigan reinforces that Michigan is a place for championship golf," said Mike Costello.