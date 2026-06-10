12 pulled from water near Belle Isle after storm capsizes multiple boats

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The Brief Multiple boats had capsized near Belle isle during severe weather Wednesday evening. A dozen people were in the water and were later rescued. According to Detroit fire, the company owner said they had up to 26 people on the water at some point, but six made it back unassisted.



A dozen people were rescued from the water after multiple boats capsized near Belle Isle Wednesday evening.

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The Detroit Fire Department (DFD) said shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called out to Belle Isle for reports of a boat capsizing leaving many in the water. When they arrived, fire officials say multiple boats were capsized and 12 people were in the water.

By the numbers:

There were a total of 20 people on seven sailboats near Belle Isle on Wednesday evening.

The US Coast Guard says that all the boats had capsized due to weather moving through the Detroit area at the time.

According to Detroit fire, the company owner said they had up to 26 people on the water at some point, but six made it back unassisted.

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