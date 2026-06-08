Wrong-way driver killed after crashing into 7 vehicles on Telegraph

The Brief A driver died speeding the wrong way on Telegraph Sunday night caused a pileup after crashing with seven vehicles. The chaotic scene took place near Five Mile Road in Redford Township at about 11 p.m. Other drivers suffered only minor injuries. Police are investigating.



The driver is dead after crashing into seven cars driving the wrong way on Telegraph late Sunday night in Redford.

The backstory:

Redford Police are still investigating, trying to understand why a 40-year-old man, driving a red Dodge Durango the wrong way on Telegraph near Five Mile, at an high rate of speed around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

After crashing into seven vehicles, he was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. The other drivers suffered little or no injuries.

The driver‘s young nephew Kameryn, spoke to FOX 2.

"My uncle was a great guy and I remember the times he used to play with me and after that, it’s over," said Kamryn, 8 years old.

FOX 2: "Do you want privacy?"

"Absolutely, please," said Kamryn's mother.

Devon White is the McDonald’s overnight manager and witnessed the chaos.

"The car drove past the window at full speed and then I heard a huge collision while I was taking orders," White said.

FOX 2: "And then you looked out the window – describe what you saw?"

"Cars and parts everywhere," White said. "Car parts everywhere and people standing in the street and police investigating there was a lot going on."

Raymisha Peguies witnessed the aftermath.

"That had to been shocking you know, I would’ve been scared, terrified out of my mind to see someone coming head on towards me and at the rate that they were going," she said. "I’m pretty sure it was … it would’ve scared the mess out of me."

Redford Police said that this is an ongoing investigation. The high rate of speed and driving the wrong way are two factors in the crashes.