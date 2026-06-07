Where to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Detroit

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The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 and will host 48 teams and is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Detroit City FC will host free watch parties for all U.S. and Mexico group stage matches. Bars, breweries and restaurants across Metro Detroit plan to show World Cup matches throughout the tournament.



From watch parties in downtown Detroit to neighborhood bars and restaurants, metro Detroit soccer fans will have no shortage of places to experience the excitement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Big picture view:

The World Cup is returning to the United States for the first time since 1994, with Canada and Mexico joining as co-hosts of the 2026 tournament.

Mexico will kick off the tournament against South Africa on June 11. The U.S. men's national team will play its first match on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FOX Sports is America’s English-language home for the World Cup and will broadcast all 104 tournament matches airing live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within the FOX One app.

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Local perspective:

Detroit City FC is hosting "World Soccer Celebration Watch Parties" for U.S. and Mexico group stage matches.

Two of the USA watch parties will be hosted downtown at Campus Martius (800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226), the third will be held at the Detroit City Fieldhouse (3401 E Lafayette St, Detroit, MI 48207). All Mexico watch parties will be held at Los Galanes in Mexicantown (3362 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216).

All events will begin 60 minutes prior to kickoff and are free for all ages. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase at all locations.

While the events are free, attendance is limited. For Mexico watch parties, fans are encouraged to arrive early, while those looking to attend USA watch parties at Campus Martius Park must claim their spot in advance by utilizing the links below.

USA Watch Parties:

Mexico Watch Parties:

June 11th @ 3:00PM — Los Galanes

June 18th @ 9:00PM — Los Galanes

June 24th @ 9:00PM — Los Galanes

In addition, City Clubhouse, the bar inside the Detroit City Fieldhouse, will show every match of the tournament.

Other bars and restaurants across metro Detroit are also planning watch parties and will show matches throughout the World Cup.

If you're looking for the best places to watch the World Cup in Metro Detroit, this is the list for you. This is not an all-inclusive list, but here are some places to watch the World Cup. (Got a place we missed? Please yell at us via email at wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com)

Detroit

McShane’s Irish Pub

Located in Corktown, McShane's has become a popular destination for sports fans and serves as the home bar of the American Outlaws, the supporters group for the U.S. men's national team.

McShane's will host watch parties for every U.S. match in partnership with the American Outlaws.

Fans can RSVP for the events here

Address: 1460 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Thomas Magee’s in Eastern Market

Located in Eastern Market, Thomas Magee's has long been considered one of Detroit's top soccer bars. The pub plans to show World Cup matches throughout the tournament on its multiple televisions.

Address: 1408 E Fisher Service Dr, Detroit, MI 48207

Firebird Tavern

Firebird Tavern, which has locations in Detroit and Troy, will host a watch party for the United States-Senegal match on May 31 at 3:30 p.m. The tavern also plans to host watch parties for all U.S. matches and show games throughout the tournament.

Address: 419 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226 & 4845 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085

Tin Roof

Located across from Comerica Park, Tin Roof will host watch parties for U.S. matches featuring multiple televisions, game-day food specials and drink specials.

Address: 47 East Adams Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226

Regal Eagle

Detroit's newest soccer bar, located about a mile from Detroit City FC's new AlumniFi Field, plans to host World Cup watch parties throughout the tournament.

Address: 3537 W Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI

Ann Arbor

Conor O'Neill's

The downtown Ann Arbor pub plans to show every World Cup match throughout the tournament.

Address: 318 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Dearborn

Organizers are planning a free World Cup watch party in Dearborn on July 19. Additional details are expected to be announced.

Berkley

24 Seconds

The Berkley sports bar features numerous televisions and a rooftop deck. Management says it plans to offer specials throughout the tournament and host watch parties for U.S. matches and other marquee games.

Address: 3071 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, MI, 48072

Ferndale

J’s Penalty Box

J’s Penalty Box has become a popular destination for sports fans in Ferndale. For the first time since 2020, the bar plans to open seven days a week during the World Cup and serve as a local headquarters for tournament viewing.

Address: 22726 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI, 48220

Oak Park

Dog and Pony Show

Dog and Pony Show has become a gathering place for Tottenham Hotspur supporters and regularly hosts community events. The brewery plans to show as many World Cup matches as possible, with extended hours for select games throughout the tournament.

Address: 14661 W Eleven Mile Rd Suite 200, Oak Park, MI 48237

Plymouth

Sean O'Callaghan's Public House

A longtime gathering spot in downtown Plymouth, Sean O'Callaghan's Public House will be showing World Cup matches throughout the tournament. The traditional Irish pub offers plenty of space to watch the action, including an outdoor patio for fans looking to enjoy the summer weather while cheering on their favorite teams.

Address: 821 Penniman Ave., Plymouth, MI 48170

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Detroit's World Cup connection

The backstory:

While Detroit is not hosting any World Cup matches this year, the region has a connection to the last tournament held in the United States.

The Pontiac Silverdome hosted four group-stage matches during the 1994 FIFA World Cup and became the first indoor stadium to host World Cup games.

The United States opened its tournament against Switzerland at the Silverdome, playing to a 1-1 draw in the first indoor World Cup match. The venue also hosted Switzerland vs. Romania, Sweden vs. Russia and Brazil vs. Sweden.

Brazil went on to win the tournament, becoming the first nation to capture four World Cup titles.