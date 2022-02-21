Oakland Hills Country Club rebuild will take years, will be 'replica' of historic clubhouse

The Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township will be rebuilt to look just like the historic building did before a massive fire burned it to the ground last week.

According to the country club's president, it will take at least two years to rebuild the clubhouse. The building was declared a total loss after a smoldering fire in the attic space turned into a massive blaze on Feb. 17. It took most of the day to put out the fire while crews were at the scene on the weekend to tend to any hotspots.

The 100-year-old clubhouse is expected to reopen in 2024, president Rick Palmer said.

It was an "easy decision" to make, Palmer said Monday regarding the replication of old clubhouse. The choice was reached over the weekend during a board meeting, however a cost for the repairs has not been determined as of Monday morning.

Despite rain and wintry conditions last Thursday, the fire that broke out at the Oakland Hills country club quickly turned into a blaze that could be seen from afar. At least 12 fire departments from the area responded, including every firefighter at the Bloomfield Township department.

The cause of the fire is unknown right now as the investigation continues. No injuries were reported.

Founded in 1916, the Oakland Hills Country Club has played a considerable role in the history of golf in the United States. The South Course has hosted 17 Major Championships including six U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships.

Despite damage to the building, many pieces of memorabilia were salvaged, including most trophies.

The club is considering using other temporary venue for any events that were scheduled. Golf operations will resume at the course.