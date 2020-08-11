Oakland University medical student raises medical aid supplies for Beirut after explosion

Less than a week after a devastating explosion rocked Beirut killing more than 160 people and injuring thousands, there is a truckload of supplies ready to be shipped from Southfield to Lebanon.

"It's really devastating - the injuries and of course the deaths, all of which could've been avoided," said Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver.

The man behind the mission is a medical student at Oakland University - Majd Faraj. He has raised over $70,000 with his "Medical Relief to Lebanon" GoFundMe campaign. The page initially starting last month to help with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"With everything, the tragedy that happened, we shifted gears to supply (Lebanon) with more help," said Faraj.

Faraj says in just five hours more than $23,000 had been raised. The money donated is going toward medical equipment, supplies, clothing, and food.

"It's such a horrendous, awful, tragic event, but it's really beautiful in a sense because everybody is united together in order to save Beirut and to save Lebanon, " Faraj said.

On Tuesday the first of five 40-foot containers left Southfield and headed to Lebanon with the help of world medical relief.

The food and supplies going to a non-profit organization there that helps the poorest of the poor and has become one of the epicenters for containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"They listed out what they need exactly and we are sending a bulk amount of those things which are mostly surgical equipment, there's also crutches, there are wheelchairs, patient beds."



Faraj is overwhelmed not only with the support of volunteers but with each person who donated. The total value of each container is more than a half-million dollars.

Faraj hoping to send even more. People who want to volunteer can call world medical relief at 313-866-5333 or email: info@worldmedicalrelief.org. You may also donate to the GoFundMe page HERE.

"I cannot imagine being traumatized and having to live through that and still being able to help in the streets," Faraj said. "They are the real heroes. They inspire us to do all of this."