Obama traveling to Detroit for Whitmer campaign event this weekend

Former President Barack Obama will be in Detroit this weekend to campaign for Gretchen Whitmer, who is locked in a consequential race for governor.

The former president is traveling to Michigan as the 2022 Midterm race reaches the final stretch. He'll be at Renaissance High School in Detroit as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally, which is being hosted by the Michigan Democratic Party.

Along with Obama and Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will also be in attendance. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.

While President Joe Biden has made multiple trips to Michigan over the past two years, Obama has been in the public eye less.

A release about the event said speakers will focus on abortion, voting rights, and public education - all themes that have taken central stage in the Michigan election.

While Whitmer has maintained a sizable advantage in fundraising, polls have showed the race between her and Republican Tudor Dixon tightening in recent weeks.