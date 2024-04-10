'Oh my!': Redford woman wins $25,000 a year for life Michigan Lottery prize

article

A Redford Township woman said she kept screaming "oh my!" after seeing that she won a big Michigan Lottery prize.

"I like that Lucky For Life has lifetime cash prizes, so I play pretty often," 52-year-old Cindy Dziurgot said.

She matched the five white balls drawn on March 23 with her ticket bought at Value Center Market at 27428 6 Mile Rd. in Livonia.

"I bought my ticket and tucked it away like I always do. The morning after the drawing, my husband and I were having our morning coffee, and I scanned the ticket. When the confetti flew on the screen, all I could scream was: ‘Oh my! Oh my! Oh my!’" she said. "My husband thought I was going crazy until I showed him the message on my phone and the winning ticket. We put the ticket in a safe spot, but I bet I scanned it at least once a day until we came to claim our prize."

Dziurgot chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

She plans to use the money to pay bills and then invest the remainder.