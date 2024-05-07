Speeding motorcyclist killed after losing control on I-94 near Metro Airport

Police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash was speeding on I-94 before losing control Monday night.

The victim was riding with another person on the westbound side of the freeway near Merriman when he lost control around 11:30 p.m. He was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We want to remind motorcycle operators to drive responsibly," said Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw "It is important to know your riding abilities, wear a helmet and drive the speed limit when operating a motorcycle. It will help prevent crashes like this one."