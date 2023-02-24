Some Ohio train derailment toxic materials to be sent to Wayne County for disposal

Some toxic soil and liquids from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio have been authorized to be sent to Michigan.

The move was approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency, to transport toxic soil and liquids from to Republic Waste Services in Romulus. Republic was authorized to receive the toxic waste liquid product at its Romulus Injection Well Facility. Contaminated soil is set to be moved to Belleville.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office released a statement Friday revealing the plans to remove the waste.

"The process to remove the contaminated soil from the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment began today. Under the direction of the Ohio EPA, Norfolk Southern brought in large dump trucks to move contaminated soil to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal, a licensed hazardous waste disposal facility in Michigan. This will be a continuous effort to properly manage and safely dispose of the waste. So far, 4,832 cubic yards of soil have been excavated from the ground and more may be removed as cleanup proceeds. When the process begins to dig up the tracks and remove the soil underneath, that soil will be hauled away immediately and taken to a proper disposal facility."

Evans says there was a lack of notification of the transportation of hazardous materials.

Soil from the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio will be moved by truck to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.

Democrat US Rep. Debbie Dingell echoed Evans' response about lack of warning.

"We were not given a heads-up on this reported action," she said in a statement. "Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe. We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents."

A previous version of this story said that Michigan's Environment, Great Lakes and Energy department had also authorized the transport according to a release from Wayne County. EGLE said it does not have that authority and that the Wayne County information its office released, was incorrect.