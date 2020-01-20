Expand / Collapse search

Olga's Kitchen celebrating 50th anniversary this year

(FOX 2) - Olga's Kitchen is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

To kick off the 50th year, guests will receive $.50 off The Original Olga Monday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 26 via its Olga's Kitchen Mobile App.

Loredana Gianino, Marketing Manager at Olga's Kitchen, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant's anniversary. You can hear from her in the video player and get the restaurant's Mediterranean spinach and feta soup recipe below. 

OLGA'S MEDITERRANEAN SPINACH & FETA SOUP
Yield: 4 servings
Cook Time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS:                    
Olive Oil 2 Tablespoons
Garlic, Chopped 2 cloves or 1 Tablespoon
Cremini Mushroom, Sliced 4 ounces
Onion, Diced 1 small onion
Unsalted Butter 3 Tablespoons
All-Purpose Flour 1 Tablespoon
Vegetable Stock 3 Cups
Potatoes, Peeled & Diced 3 each
Spinach, Blanched & Chopped 1 Pound    
Heavy Cream 1 Cup
Feta Cheese 1 Cup plus 4 Tablespoons
Salt & Pepper To Taste

METHOD:
1.    Place medium size stock pot or Dutch oven on the stove top over medium-high heat.
2.    Add olive oil and heat for 10 seconds.
3.    Add garlic, mushrooms, and onions.  Cook for about 5 mins or until slightly tender.
4.    Add in butter and chopped spinach.
5.    Once butter is melted add flour and stir continuously for 1 minute.
6.    Add Vegetable stock then bring to a simmer.
7.    Next add potatoes and continue simmering until potatoes are cooked.
8.    Finally, add heavy cream and 1 Cup feta cheese.  Return to a simmer.
9.    Season to taste with salt and pepper.
10.    Use remaining feta cheese to garnish each bowl of soup!