Expand / Collapse search

One dead after pedestrian accident on Telegraph, southbound lanes blocked

By
Published 
Taylor
FOX 2 Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. - Taylor Police are responding to an accident, involving a pedestrian and an SUV on Telegraph road.

Early Wednesday morning, a pedestrian was apparently crossing Telegraph Road at Pennsylvania when an SUV collided with them. While police have not confirmed anything, a body was spotted on the side of the road at the accident.

The SUV received extensive damage to the front end.

As Taylor Police continued their investigation, they blocked off the southbound lanes of Telegraph Road and diverted traffic onto I-75. That will take drivers to Sibley Road.

Fatal accident involving pedestrian and SUV on Telegraph Wednesday morning

Taylor police have responded to an accident involving one SUV and a pedestrian on Wednesday morning. The accident appears to be fatal and police have blocked off the southbound Telegraph lanes, diverting traffic onto southbound I-75.

The crash happened in Taylor but is at the Brownstown border. 

Check back with Fox 2 for details as more updates come in.