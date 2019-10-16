One dead after pedestrian accident on Telegraph, southbound lanes blocked

Taylor Police are responding to an accident, involving a pedestrian and an SUV on Telegraph road.

Early Wednesday morning, a pedestrian was apparently crossing Telegraph Road at Pennsylvania when an SUV collided with them. While police have not confirmed anything, a body was spotted on the side of the road at the accident.

The SUV received extensive damage to the front end.

As Taylor Police continued their investigation, they blocked off the southbound lanes of Telegraph Road and diverted traffic onto I-75. That will take drivers to Sibley Road.

The crash happened in Taylor but is at the Brownstown border.

