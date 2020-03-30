Opening day is canceled, but that's not stopping Detroit Tigers fans from celebrating

Coronavirus took March Madness from basketball fans and graduation from college seniors. School years have been canceled and the world economy has become untethered from the global supply chain that had kept it running.

Remember those St. Patrick's Day plans you were excited for? Decimated. Have a wedding scheduled for April? Doubtful. Excited to spend the next few weeks with your family or roommates and no one else? Eh.

Count the Major League Baseball season among the numerous casualties of COVID-19, the viral respiratory disease rapidly spreading throughout the country. Monday, March 30 was going to be the Detroit Tiger's Opening Day, but with the outlawing of large gatherings, it'll be months before another professional sporting event is hosted.

Despite the social struggles ahead, Detroit Tiger's fans aren't waiting around to celebrate the beginning of their season. That's why #TigersOpeningStay is trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

Coming off a less-than-stellar season in 2019, it's hard to blame Tigers fans for looking for anything to give them a reason to celebrate their team. Even if that means a Monday morning beer.

Then again, you're in self-quarantine which might be the best time to indulge in any opening day debauchery - just as long as you do it safely.