Opportunity in infrastructure: Whitmer signs executive directive for workforce training

From roads to bridges, the state is tackling Michigan's aging infrastructure. The work ahead also includes pipes, public transit - and the internet and electric vehicles, says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Bridges and roads are not Republican or Democratic, they are an absolute essential and that's why this work matters," she said.

Monday at the Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northeast, Whitmer toured the school and talked to students. She also signed an executive directive supporting workforce training that is equitable, where students earn certificates and credentials and on the job training.

"It ensures Michiganders who worked every single day on construction walk away with a credential and a career," said Zachary Kolodin, director, Michigan Infrastructure Office.

"We also look to ensure infrastructure workforce training by facilitating the training of 5,000 infrastructure workers in Michigan by January 2030," said Susan Corbin, director, Michigan Labor and Economic Development.

A win for the work that needs to be done and the skilled trades workers who do it.

"I am a product of programs just like the ones that were mentioned here already in this program that led to an awesome career," said Latasha Smith.

Smith is a graduate of the Access For All Program out of Detroit. Depression had led to losing her job and ending up homeless. Then she found training in the skilled trades which helped with a career, her mental health, family and friends.

"I am an operating engineer journeyperson now," she said.

Much to be proud of and look forward to - for Latasha and thousands of others who see opportunity - in infrastructure.

"The bi-partisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act were signed into law by President Biden in 2021 and 2022," said Kolodin. "And have created this incredible opportunity to revitalize infrastructure across this great state."

"Not everybody's on the same path, but every person deserves a path to prosperity, dignity and work," Whitmer said.

For more information on the Michigan infrastructure workforce go here.