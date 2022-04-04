Over 16,000 flight disruptions leave travelers stranded at DTW, airports around U.S.

The typical headaches that come with travel over Spring Break likely turned to migraines for many flyers this weekend following the cancellation or delay of some 16,000 flights around the U.S.

In Detroit, a few stray travelers were hoping to find some passage home aboard carriers that were plagued by bad weather and technical difficulties Saturday and Sunday.

"Well I booked a round trip ticket about two weeks ago to Utah for some skiing with my family. We had some kids, my father, a bunch of people and on my way back, basically they canceled our ticket from Utah to Florida," said Peter, who had booked flights home aboard Spirit Airlines.

According to Peter, Spirit told him it was bad weather that tripped up his journey home. But he's not so sure.

"First of all, I'm from Florida, my mother is in Florida, and I can look at the live weather radar and the weather is fine. They kept mentioning Tropical Storm Cindy, but Cindy doesn't exist. It's from 2017 so I'm not sure what's going on," he said.

According to FlightAware, which tracks flights, close to 5,000 flights were delayed Monday and 2,190 were canceled. Yesterday, 13,899 flights were delayed and 3,712 were canceled.

RELATED: DTW's North Terminal has a new name

Southwest Airlines, one of the country's largest domestic traveling options, said it had canceled flights due "disruptions across" its network.

Advertisement

Spirit Airlines had reported 27% of its flights were still canceled Monday. Some 308 flights had been canceled by the company on Sunday.