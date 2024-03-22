Over 200 crashes on Michigan state roads Friday morning

The Michigan Department of Transportation is responding to hundreds of crashes across the state as a snow system moves through almost all of the Lower Peninsula.

Friday morning's commute was a slippery one with freeways across the Metro Detroit area seeing massive slowdowns and even road closures. But as the snow continues to push west and we get farther into the day, we're learning exactly how many crashes there were.

Diane Cross from MDOT said, only on state roads, there are at least 200 crashes.

"We had more than 200 on just our state roads, which would be really the freeways so you could probably easily double that for local roads," Cross said.

We expect another round of snow to continue this evening with upwards of four inches expected by the time it finally moves out of Michigan.

Drivers are advised to slow down and leave early.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips: