Yes, you must clear the snow off your vehicle before driving in Michigan

Make sure you put your snow scraper in your vehicle!

If you don't clean the snow off your vehicle before you hit the road, you can be fined because failing to do so is illegal.

An example of how your car should NOT look.

Michigan law requires your windshield and back window to be clear of anything that obstructs your vision, including snow. And while the roof and hood of your car may not block your sight, you must clear those, too.

"A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway," according to the state law. That means if snow is falling off your vehicle, you are breaking the law.

If you don't clean the snow off your vehicle, you could be fined up to $100 per offense.