Over two-dozen people sworn in as new US citizens in Oakland County

It was a moment 25 immigrants from across the world have been waiting for since coming to the US, officially becoming citizens.

Dozens of people, including a woman from India, an expecting mother from Romania, a father and his sons from Brazil, were sworn in as US citizens on Wednesday in Oakland County.

"I'm proud that Oakland County is officially a welcoming county where people of all backgrounds, all nationalities are valued, accepted and welcome," exclaimed Oakland County executive Dave Coulter.

Oakland County Commissioner William Miller spoke at the event, wearing a pin saying "we're all immigrants."

"I stand here in front of you with my great-grandfather's immigration papers from 1927," Miller said. "He came from England to Detroit as a welder."

Deputy County Executive Madiha Tariq was emotional as she recalled her naturalization ceremony ten years prior. She had come to the United States from Pakistan as a teenager.

"That 16-year-old me would simply be in awe, but this is what America is about," Tariq said. "Even amid the darkest moments in this journey. I would never cease to feel grateful for the rights, responsibilities, and freedoms that this country offers."



U.S. District Judge Brandy McMillion even reminded these new citizens to register and vote.

"This is not just a right, it's an obligation, one that should be taken seriously and exercised freely," McMillion said. "People died in this country to make sure we could all participate in the democratic process."

Though it was a long process, these new citizens say it was worth the wait. One woman immigrated from Canada, but was born in Romania.

"I've been waiting for a long time, never dreamed of, but it's a dream come true," said Mihaela Stefan from Romania. Becoming a US. Citizen opens the doors for everything."

"The first time I visited the US, since back then, I thought, okay I think I'll try to become a citizen of this country," said Antonio Flores from Mexico. So really my plan was defined 30 years ago."

"Today I became an American citizen," said Michael Konrad from Germany. "One of our best days in life."

In Waterford, the 25 new Americans waved the flag, looking forward to a new beginning.

