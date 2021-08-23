Packing lunch for work or our kids has benefits - here's how to make it less of a chore

Whether it's for the kids at school or you at work, packing your lunch has many benefits. You save money, you control the potions, and you'll eat better food and have more time to enjoy it. So why don't we do it more often?

It can add some stress to the morning, but a dietitian says you can simplify and get the job done. The new school year has finally arrived and that means it’s time for parents to start packing lunches again - which can feel like a chore.

So how can you make them something that’s quick and easy but also nutritious?

"You want to make sure you’re getting all the different food groups in a lunch. so packing fruits, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy. a lot of times we’re just packing a sandwich and chips or something like that," said Evelyn Bended, Cleveland Clinic.

When it comes to cafeteria lunches, she says schools normally have to follow certain nutritional guidelines, which is good.

but it doesn’t hurt to look at the meals ahead of time, so you can tell your child what foods to pick and what to avoid.

Benden is a pediatric registered dietitian who says what your child eats during the school day really does matter.

especially since it can affect their energy and ability to concentrate.

She says their lunches don’t have to be elaborate. Simple things like whole wheat crackers, deli meat, low-fat cheese, and yogurt are all good options.

You could also give them chicken, hard-boiled eggs, hummus, beans, mixed nuts, carrots, apple slices, or a peeled Clementine small orange.

If you have leftovers from dinner the night before, you could pack those using an insulated container. Meal prepping can be another big time saver.

"You don’t want to put things in their lunch that they really don’t like because they’re definitely not going to eat them," Benden said. "… Pick things that you know they’re able to eat."

Advertisement

When it comes to cafeteria lunches, she says schools normally have to follow certain nutritional guidelines, which is good.

but it doesn’t hurt to look at the meals ahead of time, so you can tell your child what foods to pick and what to avoid.