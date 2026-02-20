Detroit police chief walks back call to fire officers for calling Border Patrol

The Brief Homeland Security is pushing back after the Detroit police chief initially called for the firing of a sergeant and an officer for contacting Border Patrol during traffic stops. Earlier this week, Chief Todd Bettison called for the officers to be fired, saying contacting Customs and Border Protection violated department policy. The chief softened his stance on Friday.



Big picture view:

Homeland Security is pushing back after the Detroit police chief initially called for the firing of a sergeant and an officer for contacting Border Patrol during traffic stops.

The chief softened his stance on Friday.

Thirty-day suspensions without pay were handed down Thursday night to a Detroit police officer and Sergeant Denise Wallet.

Both officers recently called Border Patrol during separate traffic stops. Border Patrol agents responded and detained undocumented individuals involved.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, Chief Todd Bettison called for the officers to be fired, saying contacting Customs and Border Protection violated department policy.

"This incident should make it clear, however, that I as chief will continue to vigorously enforce DPD policies," Bettison said.

In a post on X on Friday, Homeland Security said, "It’s absurd that two Detroit police officers would face punishment for alerting CBP about a criminal illegal alien. They are American heroes who chose public safety first."

Bettison now says the suspensions, which were finalized by the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners, are sufficient.

"I thought that was sufficient. I support them, and I’m satisfied," Bettison said.

The other side:

Sergeant Denise Wallet filed a federal lawsuit against the department Friday.

"Absolutely no policy was violated whatsoever," said her attorney, Solomon Radner.

Radner says Wallet contacted Border Patrol to help identify someone who did not have identifying documents, which he argues is not a policy violation.

"At some point she called her lieutenant and said, ‘What do I do? We can’t identify this man.’ And the lieutenant, knowing the policy and following the policy, said call Border Patrol," Radner said.

Chief Bettison said at a press conference Friday that DPD maintains a good working relationship with its federal partners, naming the FBI, DEA, and ATF, and adding that those partnerships will continue.

