Panhandler's death in gun struggle that killed 2nd man, leaves community shocked

More information is surfacing a day after the fatal double shooting of a man and double-amputee panhandler that happened in a struggle over a gun.

Police are working with the theory that the driver brought the gun to this intersection that led to the confrontation. We are learning more about that driver, who we are not naming – and his previous run-ins with the law included a list of traffic tickets and crashes.

FOX 2 met panhandler Clayton Willis, a double-amputee, last July on his sliver of Eight Mile near the Southfield freeway. He had been shot - one of four panhandlers around that time from the same area targeted. The cases went unsolved.

"Why would you mess with a handicap person that ain't got no legs," he said last summer. "You know that I can't do nothing."

FOX 2: "Are you scared sitting out here now after that happened?"

"No, the lord is on my side," he said.



The 64-year-old veteran lost both his legs to frostbite in 2000 and suffered a stroke within the last couple years – giving him use of just one hand.

On Wednesday a man in his 30s, from Sterling Heights pulled up in a black Charger and a handgun was produced. A shot was fired – then a struggle for the pistol, 5 or 6 more rounds were fired, both men were shot and killed.

Clayton Willis pictured last summer.

"Just an awful, awful situation," said Tamara Smith.

Smith – a Detroit police commissioner, knew Clayton. So many people did, he was there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

"We've all passed him, he’s been here for years," Smith said. "(He) didn’t bother anyone. I don’t even know what that could possibly be about."

Police can’t come up with a specific reason as to what led to the shooting - and the two that do know, are gone.

FOX 2 has learned that the driver has a very lengthy history as far as traffic tickets and crashes, but nothing criminal – at least around here.

"If you were angry, had a bad day, go home don’t take it out especially with gun violence," Smith said. "Right now we have two people who are gone."

Balloons and roses mark the spot – where Clayton's regulars could count on his wheelchair, like clockwork.

"I just feel sorry, my condolences," said Phillip Summa. "God bless him, he was a good person."

