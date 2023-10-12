Parents of Detroit Lions' Anzalone headed home from Israel

The parents of Detroit Lions player Alex Anzalone are on their way back to the United States from Israel, he said.

His parents were stuck in Jerusalem after the Hamas attack over the weekend. He made a plea for help to President Joe Biden on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were visiting Israel with 51 other members of a church group from Naples, Fla.

"Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely," Anzalone wrote on X on Thursday morning. "So many people to thank but I know this, God is good."

More coverage:

More than 20 Americans were killed after Hamas attacked Israel. Nearly 20 Americans were still unaccounted for, too.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said that Wednesday that more than 150 hostages are held somewhere in the Gaza Strip, including some Americans. Her office has been helping American citizens get out of Israel and Palestinian Americans out of Gaza.

Watch FOX 2 News Live