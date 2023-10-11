Every Israeli family affected by Hamas assault, Midwest consul general says

The highest ranking Israeli official in the Midwest called Saturday the darkest day in his country's history.

Consul General Yinam Cohen characterized the assault on his country as "barbarism that has never been seen before. Wost than ISIS."

"My family in Israel and Jerusalem is ok, but I have to say I don’t think there’s one single family in Israel that hasn’t been affected by death. Either their loved ones were killed or abducted to Gaza," he said.

Cohen's time since the attack by Hamas has been spent coordinating with the U.S. and ensuring support for the victims remains.

He first learned of the attack coming home from Shabbat dinner when he checked his phone. The news was devastating, but it took a day before they realized what had unfolded.

"It seemed to be very devastating, but it took us more than 24 hours to understand the scale and the scope of this horrific terrorist attack," he said.

For more information on Cohen's interview with FOX 2, tap the video above.

More Coverage: