Parents sought after toddlers found wandering Detroit, police say

Detroit Police are looking for the parents or guardians of two boys found wandering the Dexter Linwood neighborhood without any supervision.

A note from police say two young boys, ages 2 and 3, were found wandering the area of Dexter and Sturtevant when a good Samaritan brought them into the department's 10th precinct.

Their names are AJ and Roman.

Roman, age 3

They were found around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

If anyone recognizes these children, or know their parents, or guardians, please have them contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.