Parents worried about missing teen daughter last seen on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are asking for help in the case of a missing teen girl who was last seen a week ago.

Alexis Bailey, a 16-year-old girl, is reported missing after she was last seen at 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the 14000 block of Grandmont St. over on the west side of Detroit.

Bailey's parents are concerned and say she has not run away or gone missing before. She is in good mental and physical condition, as well.

Bailey is described as a Black female, 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, and an athletic build.

She was last seen wearing an olive green shirt, blue jeans overalls and black flip flops with fur.

If anyone has seen Bailey or is aware of her whereabouts, they're asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak UP.