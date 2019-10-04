Passengers identified in deadly small plane crash near Lansing airport

Officials have released the names of the six passengers on board a small plane that crashed Thursday near the Lansing airport.

A six-passenger plane that took off from Greenwood, Indianapolis heading to the airport in DeWitt Township crashed near the Capital Region International Airport, about 125 yards west of Airport Road, near Lansing around 9 a.m.

The plane appeared to be a leased TBM 700 plane that was at its passenger capacity, along with a pilot and co-pilot. Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn said as the pilot approached to land, "something went wrong" and three people were killed and three people were hurt.

The Clinton County sheriff's office says 67-year-old Timothy Clark, 51-year-old John Lowe and 46-year-old Neil Sego died Thursday morning. Forty-eight-year-old Joel Beavins, 42-year-old Aaron Blackford and 27-year-old Zechariah Bennett remain in critical condition at a Michigan hospital.

Clark was from Franklin. Lowe was from Greenwood and Sego was from Trafalgar. The injured men also are from Indiana. Beavins is from Franklin. Blackford is from Frankton and Bennett is from Plainfield.

Authorities did not say who was piloting or co-piloting the single-engine plane which crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday outside Capital Region International Airport in DeWitt Township. The plane earlier had left Indy South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.