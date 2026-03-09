West Bloomfield residents charged in $2.6M fraud scheme in PPP loans

The Brief A pair of West Bloomfield residents are charged for fraudulently obtaining over $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Peter Valente and Angela Toma allegedly submitted false loan applications to PPP lenders using inactive businesses and falsified bank records. Valente is facing an obstruction of justice charge as well, for allegedly trying to blame the scheme on Toma to investigators.



Two West Bloomfield Township residents are charged with conspiracy to commit more than $2.6 million in wire fraud, according to the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

The backstory:

Peter Valente and Angela Toma allegedly collaborated to fraudulently obtain the $2,609,210 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Valente has also been given an obstruction of justice charge.

The two suspects allegedly submitted false loan applications to Paycheck Protection Program lenders using inactive businesses and falsified bank records.

When federal agents began investigating the loan fraud, Valente allegedly approached them and repeatedly claimed that Toma was solely responsible, and he was unaware of the crime until it had ended.

Investigators say that Valente was actually an active collaborator in the scheme, going so far as to celebrate with Toma when a fraudulent loan was approved.