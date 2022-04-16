'Pastors at the pump' give away free gas today for Easter weekend

article

Some Metro Detroit pastors are teaming up to fill gas tanks instead of Easter baskets Saturday. Area pastors will be manning the pumps to provide 10 gallons per car with an overall $6000 worth of relief to Detroit and Inkster families.

"Prices for food are up, prices for childcare are up, gas prices are up, yet people are still making the same amount of money as before." Inkster Ministerial Alliance Reverend John Hearn Jr. said. "The Inkster Ministerial Alliance came together to think of how to help, this is just a small way to do so."

There are two locations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, while supplies last at each location.

Where:

At 11 a.m. the Shell station at 17690 Joy Road at the Southfield freeway.

At 2 p.m. the Citgo station at 267171 Michigan Avenue and John Daly in Inkster.

A number of pastors from the area, including Warrendale Pastors and Inkster Ministerial Alliance, are behind the promotion.

