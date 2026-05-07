Pat Caputo, longtime Detroit sports media fixture, FOX 2 contributor, dies after cancer battle

The Brief Longtime Detroit sports media figure Pat Caputo died Thursday after a cancer battle. Caputo revealed a daunting stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in January after retreating from the spotlight. Caputo was beloved for his gruff voice but witty demeanor, working at times around the clock on evening and weekend shifts for 97.1



Longtime Detroit sports media cornerstone Pat Caputo died Thursday, according to a social media post from his family.

Timeline:

Caputo, 66, revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer," said a post on his X account, formerly Twitter. "Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support. The Caputo Family."

The beloved sports columnist, radio host and FOX 2 Sports Works contributor, had admitted the prognosis was daunting, writing it is "Commonly referred to as a ‘death sentence.'"

A former award-winning columnist for the Oakland Press where he worked for 37 years before being laid off in 2020, Caputo in recent years wrote for The Ticket's website - but had not posted since Nov. 7.

"This is a day we probably knew was coming after Pat's diagnosis, and we learned how significant it was. But it's still difficult," said FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller. "Pat was a member of our family here for at least 25 years, I've been here for 29 and Pat was here for most of it on our Sunday night roundtable."

Caputo, a Baseball Hall of Fame voter and Heisman voter, will be remembered for many things, including his gruff voice, quick wit and no-nonsense hard-nosed journalism.

A true Detroit sports radio character, when he wasn't quipping he was opinionated and passionate. A reporter's reporter, was unafraid of going head-to-head with general managers, coaches and players with hard, but fair questions.

"He was one of one," Miller said. "He was opinionated, he was never going to come up short in telling you how he felt. He was somebody who when the (camera) light went on Sunday nights, you weren't sure of what you were going to get. You didn't know what side of the issue but you knew once he opened his mouth – but you were going to figure it out rather quickly.

"Pat would look right at the camera and talk to whoever he was going to talk about."

His last social media post was January 28, 2026 on X thanking the public for support.

"Your prayers, support and kind words truly have lifted my spirits during this difficult time. I read each comment on X and Facebook and it warmed my heart and made me realize that I am blessed. Thank you so very, very much. God bless."

Caputo, 66, started at the Oakland Press covering prep sports before taking on professional sports beats and eventually, a columnist.

His broadcast reputation grew as an on-air talent at former Detroit sports station 1130 WDFN, The Fan.

His encyclopedic sports knowledge led to his nickname, "The Book."

Longtime listeners may recall Caputo's tongue-in-cheek humor with lines like "I've got a body like Michael Phelps and a face like Brad Pitt" and "It's a beautiful day in Lake Orion where every day is a vacation."

Although he was a Michigan State University alum, he'd quip, "The S on my chest stands for straight down the middle" when it came to allegations of Spartans bias.

What they're saying:

There was an outpouring of sentiment from fellow sports personalities and media members as well as fans online.

"Remarkable colleague, Pat Caputo," said Lynn Henning, retired Detroit News Tigers reporter on X, formerly Twitter. "As knowledgeable on all sports levels as any person in Detroit sports media history. A good and humorous cohort whose growling voice was a classic trait and countered a man whose soft side was just as evident. Hurting for his family and friends."

Jo-Ann Barnas, former Detroit Free Press Sports writer, mentioned Caputo's vast sports knowledge.

"Pat was truly a gentleman in all the years I knew him while @freep," she said. "I always had to be on my toes every Winter Games as he was the only non-Olympics reporter who could talk figure skating - and actually knew what a twizzle was because he followed ice dancing! RIP"

"Rest easy Book, you’re already missed," posted Tom Mazawey, longtime sports radio anchor and current Woodward Sports personality.

"There was nothing like getting a newspaper from the Oakland Press and reading an article from Pat Caputo," posted fan Raymond Nuznoff. "I just wish the Lions could have won a Super Bowl in his lifetime. One of the pioneers of sports journalism, and a great role model for others to follow in his footsteps."

"So sad to hear this! Had lots of laughs and great times with St. Patrick back in the old DFN days," said Steve Courtney, WJR Sports anchor. "My thoughts and Prayers are with the family at this most difficult time!"

FOX 2 roundtable contributor Mike Stone from 97.1 The Ticket, was with Caputo during his last appearance on Sports Works.

"Condolences to the friends and family of @patcaputo98 who lost his fight with cancer. I am very sad over this. Pat was passionate, loyal and hilarious. He loved baseball, hockey in particular but was knowledgeable about all sports. He was called "THE BOOK" for a reason."

Below is his last appearance on FOX 2 Sports Works:

FOX 2 extends our love and support to the Caputo family and our thanks to Pat, who gave so much to Detroit sports, and fans everywhere with his passion, heart and humor.