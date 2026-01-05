Longtime sports columnist Pat Caputo diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

article

Pat Caputo, a popular longtime Detroit sports media fixture, broke his silence Monday and revealed a private health crisis he has been battling.

Caputo said he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The beloved sports columnist, radio host and FOX 2 Sports Works contributor, admitted the prognosis is daunting, writing it is "Commonly referred to as a ‘death sentence.'"

Caputo, nicknamed "The Book" for his memory of sports stats and facts, has been a fixture on 97.1 The Ticket, but has not been heard in months and has not appeared on Sports Works since November.

A former award-winning columnist for the Oakland Press where he worked for 37 years before being laid off in 2020, Caputo in recent years wrote for The Ticket's website - but had not posted since Nov. 7.

He is a Baseball Hall of Fame voter and Heisman voter, know for his gruff voice and quick wit.

Caputo, who is in his 60s, added that he had two other serious health ailments that landed him in intensive care for several days.

"It was sudden," he said. "I've literally been on my back for weeks. Bless you all."

Caputo, 66, started at the Oakland Press covering prep sports before taking on professional sports beats and eventually, a columnist.

His broadcast reputation grew as an on-air talent at former Detroit sports station 1130 WDFN, The Fan.

Longtime 91.1 co-worker and sports media personality Mike Stone was one of the many taking to X to share his support.

"You are in my thoughts," Stone wrote. "You have been a very important part of this community for decades. Your friendship and knowledge has been vital to me. Love to you and your family."

Caputo's full statement is below:

"For those wondering where I've been: I have been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, commonly referred to as a "death sentence" and had two other serious ailments which put me in ICU for several days. It was sudden. I've literally been on my back for weeks. Bless you all."

Below is Caputo's most recent appearance on Sports Works alongside Stone.

FOX 2 extends our love and support to Caputo and his family.