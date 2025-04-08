article

The Brief A man has been charged for allegedly looking into a Harper Woods woman's bedroom window at night. The man was arrested as soon as police arrived. According to authorities, he was already on bond and wearing a GPS tether for a similar incident.



It was a terrifying moment for a woman in Harper Woods where police say she caught a man on her security camera looking into her bedroom window at night.

What they're saying:

Harper Woods police say on Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a woman living on Elkhart caught a man looking into her bedroom window on her backyard surveillance system.

Officials say when they arrived, they caught the suspect standing on the woman's air conditioning looking into the window of the bedroom and was arrested.

What's next:

Police identified him as 43-year-old Marquis Dwayne Fleming from Detroit.

On Monday, he was charged with:

Surveilling Unclothed Person

Disorderly Person-Window Peeper

His bond was set at $25,000.00 cash. Fleming faces up to 15 years in prison and has a Preliminary Examination scheduled for April 23.

Dig deeper:

According to authorities, Fleming was already on bond and wearing a GPS tether for a similar incident in a neighboring area. Police say detectives are actively investigating similar incidents in Harper Woods that Fleming may be responsible for.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.