People who eat trans fats at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s or dementia, study suggests

A new study found that people with higher levels of trans fats could be more susceptible to developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Researchers, who had their work published in the journal Neurology on Wednesday, had 1,628 Japanese men and woman ages 60 or older without dementia participate. They looked into an association between serum elaidic acid (a trans fat biomarker) and degenerative neurological disorders.

The participants underwent a blood test and were followed from 2002 until November 2012. Researchers studied their diets over the span of the study as well.

During the follow up, 377 people developed some form of dementia, according to the study. Higher levels of the serum were “significantly associated with greater risk of developing all cause dementia or (Alzheimer’s disease),” the study results said.

People with the two highest levels of trans fats were 50 percent to 75 percent more likely to develop degenerative brain diseases.

Researchers also looked at dietary factors, such as the amount of saturated and polyunsaturated fats consumed by the participants, and indicated that the “association remains significant.”

"The findings suggest that higher serum elaidic acid is a possible risk factor for the development of all-cause dementia and AD in later life,” the study said.