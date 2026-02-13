Detroit animal control removes nearly 40 dogs from home in 'deplorable' condition

article

The Brief Dozens of dogs were found in a Detroit home that police say was in "deplorable" condition. It’s still unclear how many people live in the home or how the situation escalated. As of 4:30 p.m., the removal of the animals appears to be complete.



Nearly 40 dogs were found in a home in Detroit after police were called for a welfare check.

What they're saying:

Detroit police were called to a home on Liberal near Gratiot at 1:15 p.m. on Friday for a welfare check on a woman who lived there.

The recovered dogs were taken by Detroit Animal Care Control.

The woman was sent to the hospital, but then came another, more troubling discovery.

Inside the house, officers say they found 38 dogs, some who were dead and others living in "deplorable" condition.

Officials are still working to determine exactly how many animals are dead.

Dig deeper:

It’s still unclear how many people live in the home or how the situation escalated, but FOX 2 did see animal control officers going in and out wearing full protective gear and using catch poles.

As of 4:30 p.m., the removal of the animals appeared to be complete.

Detroit police animal control officials said that the case cannot be technically labeled a dog hoarding case as of yet.

The hoarder term is one that can only come through a diagnosis of mental illness.

