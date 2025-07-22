Pepsi shutters Detroit manufacturing operations; layoff numbers unknown

The Brief Pepsi is closing its manufacturing plant in Detroit after more than 80 years. The plant is ceasing manufacturing, transportation, and maintenance. The company did not say how many people would be affected by the plant closing.



PepsiCo is closing part of its Detroit plant after more than 80 years in the Motor City, reportedly laying off dozens of employees and putting an end to the manufacturing facility.

FOX 2 first learned of the plant closing by a viewer on Tuesday who called about being laid off. So we reached out to PepsiCo, who confirmed they're shutting down the manufacturing, transportation, and maintenance. However, the warehouse, fleet, delivery, sales and field service teams will continue.

What they're saying:

"PepsiCo Beverages U.S. recently announced the shutdown of manufacturing, transport and maintenance operations at our Detroit site. Our warehouse, fleet, delivery, sales and field service teams will continue to operate at this location. We are committed to supporting those impacted through this transition, and we are offering pay and benefits to impacted employees," the company said in a statement.

PepsiCo did not say how many employees were affected by the shutdown of facilities, but the plant employed 400 total as recently as 2020.

Pepsi has had a plant in the city of Detroit for the past 80 years.

The company has not filed a notice with the state, as required by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act for qualified plant closings and mass layoffs.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Cases of Pepsi soft drink are displayed at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The layoffs come less than a year after PepsiCo closed four plants across the country – in Cincinnati, Chicago, Atlanta, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Those plants were closed after soft quarterly reports.

A week ago, PepsiCo reported better-than-expected numbers for the second quarter.

However, Pepsi's sales have declined over recent years and in May, the company was knocked off of the second-most popular of America's best-selling soft drinks.

Coca-Cola dominates the landscape, accounting for almost 20% of all carbonated sodas, followed by Dr. Pepper, then Sprite, before Pepsi at number 4, followed by Diet Coke.