Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offered at 2nd Kanye West 'Donda' listening event

People attending Kanye West’s second "Donda" listening event on Thursday will be able to get a Pfizer vaccine.

The Twitter account for Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium posted an update saying "We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm."

West held a massive listening session at the stadium on July 22 but decided the album wasn’t quite finished. The 44-year-old rapper has been living in the stadium ever since finishing up the final touches of the album.

Following the first release party, West shared a new date for the Thursday pre-album release event to his Instagram .

The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West’s new project is a follow-up to his 2019 gospel-themed album "Jesus is King," which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a tracklist — that he would release his latest album. At the time, his tweets indicated that his project would release on the same day as his rival Taylor Swift’s project "Folklore," but his album was postponed.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

