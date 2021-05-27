PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson joins Rocket Mortgage Classic

article

Tickets are now on sale for the Rocket Mortage Classic golf tournament. Only a few years old, the golf competition is already promising some of the sport's greats will compete in the sport, including PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

Just days after becoming the oldest pro to score a major championship at the age of 50, Mickelson is now expected to make an appearance at the early July event.

More than 150 people are expected to compete in the tournament for a winner's purse of $1.35 million, according to a release from the event organizers.

"Adding a player like Phil, along with the major champions and Top-50 players who have also committed, is shaping the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history," said Jason Langwell, the executive director of the Rocket Mortage Classic.

But it won't just be Mickelson in attendance.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Rick Fowler, and Harold Varner III will all be in attendance. The top-10 pool will be just some of the players showcased when the tourney kicks off July 1-4.

This will be the third Rocket Mortgage since the tournament started in 2019. Nate Lashley took the trophy home two years ago while DeCahmbeau won last year.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, are being sold in cooperation with government and health officials from the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan.