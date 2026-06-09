PGA's Rocket Classic in Detroit ending after 2026

The Brief The 2026 Rocket Classic will be the tournament's last after an end to the tour in Detroit. A statement from the company said its "mission has been accomplished" which wa to shine a light on the city.



The PGA's golf tour event in Detroit will conclude following the 2026 tournament this summer.

That means the end of the Rocket Classic, which took place at the Detroit Golf Club in late July and early August.

What they're saying:

In a statement from Rocket Mortgage, the company said it would end its eight-year sponsorship of the event.

After nearly 13 years as a PGA TOUR title sponsor, including eight years in Detroit, 2026 will mark the final Rocket Classic. We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations.

When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished – our city is celebrated as the model for resilience, innovation and community-driven progress. During the pandemic, we expanded our focus to include bridging the digital divide, helping Detroit make tremendous progress from one of the least digitally connected large cities to a leader in digital inclusion.

Rocket’s commitment to Detroit is as strong as ever. We look forward to celebrating the final Rocket Classic in 2026 and the lasting impact this tournament has had on the city.