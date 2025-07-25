PHOTOS: Michigan man in truck survives lightning strike - 'lucky to be alive'

article

A west Michigan man survived a terrifying lightning strike as he was in his pickup truck when the bolt set his truck on fire.

The Ross-Augusta Fire Department shared photos on Facebook on Thursday that showed the damage caused by mother nature.

According to the fire department, a man was inside his Ford F-150 when a bolt of lightning went straight into it, setting it on fire. The fire department said the man was able to escape without any injuries.

In west Michigan, WWMT had a news photographer in the area and first responders told him that the man was "lucky to be alive".

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters put out a fire after a truck was struck by lightning in Augusta, Michigan, near Fort Custer recreation area. (Photo: Ross-Augusta Fire Department)

In the photos from the fire department, the truck is a fiery inferno as firefighters work to put the fire out.

The lightning strike came with a wave of strong thunderstorms that caused severe warnings throughout the day across the entire state of Michigan.