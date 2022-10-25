PHOTOS: Sold-out crowd packs Eastern Market for 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival

article

Crowds filled Eastern Market on Saturday for a Fall Beer Festival that felt more like a summer fest.

More than 100 Michigan breweries poured their beers at the sold-out festival. While fall and summer beers were plentiful, breweries also had lighter, fruitier beers, too – a nice addition to the heat and sun.

Check out photos from the festival below.

Saturday's fest was the 13th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival, as the Michigan Brewers Guild celebrates 25 years.

(Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The Guild hosts numerous beer fest across the state, with Detroit Fall Beer Festival being the last until 2023.

Next year's schedule includes Winter Beer Festival at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park on Feb. 25, Spring Beer Festival at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City on May 13, Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti on July 21 and 22, U.P. Summer Beer Festival at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette, and Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market on Oct. 28.

Keep up with our Michigan Beer page to find out when the 2023 fest tickets go on sale.