Pistons look to extend lead to 2-0 in Game 2 of semifinals against Cleveland

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The Brief After winning their first playoff series in 18 years, the Pistons will play their second game of the second round against the Cavaliers. Detroit now looks to go 2-0 at the start of the Second Round, hoping to not repeat their nail-biter of a first round. The Pistons played Game 1 with Cleveland on NBC's Peacock Monday, but tonight will be on a different streamer for Game 2.



The Detroit Pistons are looking to get their second win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night before heading to Cleveland on Saturday.

Big picture view:

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs started out with promise after the Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101. Detroit now looks to go 2-0 at the start of the Second Round, hoping to not repeat their nail-biter of a first round, when they stared down the barrel of elimination when trailing 3-1 against Orlando Magic.

Now for the first time since 2008, the Pistons have made it to Round 2.

On Tuesday, the Pistons played at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who previously played the Toronto Raptors in a Game 7 winner takes all match.

How to watch the Pistons:

Game 2 of Pistons-Cavaliers from Little Caesars Arena tips off at 7 p.m. tonight on Amazon Prime.

Game 3 from Cleveland tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Game 4 from Cleveland tips off at 8 p.m. Monday on Peacock.

Because games 5 through 7 are if necessary, those times and networks are to be determined.