Detroit Pistons to face off against Cavaliers in second round of playoffs

The Brief The Eastern Conference Semi-Finals start Tuesday night. The Detroit Pistons will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home after winning their first playoff series since 2018.



After winning their first playoff series since 2018, the Detroit Pistons are fired up for the second round of playoffs Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Detroit moved on to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals after defeating the Orlando Magic 116-94 on Sunday. Following the Philadelphia 76ers the previous night, it was the second time in two days that a team had erased a 3-1 deficit to win, and only the 15th time in NBA history. It was the second time (the first being in 2003) that the Pistons came from down 3-1 to Orlando.

"I'm excited for the fans. I'm excited to be part of this group, I feel like a special group of guys who work hard, believe in each other, love each other," said forward Jalen Duren. "This means a lot to not just us – the fans, Detroit."

As the team continues to play well this season, the Pistons announced Monday that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's contract has been extended.