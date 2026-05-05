Detroit Pistons to face off against Cavaliers in second round of playoffs
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After winning their first playoff series since 2018, the Detroit Pistons are fired up for the second round of playoffs Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Detroit moved on to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals after defeating the Orlando Magic 116-94 on Sunday. Following the Philadelphia 76ers the previous night, it was the second time in two days that a team had erased a 3-1 deficit to win, and only the 15th time in NBA history. It was the second time (the first being in 2003) that the Pistons came from down 3-1 to Orlando.
"I'm excited for the fans. I'm excited to be part of this group, I feel like a special group of guys who work hard, believe in each other, love each other," said forward Jalen Duren. "This means a lot to not just us – the fans, Detroit."
As the team continues to play well this season, the Pistons announced Monday that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's contract has been extended.
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