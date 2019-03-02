Source: Pistons reach deal with Joe Johnson
DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Pistons have reached a deal with 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been announced. Johnson's most recent NBA season was 2017-18, when he played for Houston and Utah. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.
WATCH: Construction of Pistons new downtown Detroit practice facility almost done
The Pistons have almost reached the next stage in the transfer from the Palace to the District Detroit.
Pistons stay undefeated in Vegas Summer League
With Zion Williamson and Ja Morant out with injuries and R.J. Barrett struggling, the opportunity has presented itself for lesser-known players to get noticed during Las Vegas Summer League.
SOURCE: Detroit Pistons agree to terms with Markieff Morris
A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris have agreed on a two-year contract.
REPORT: Detroit Pistons agree to terms with guard Derrick Rose
An ESPN report says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to terms with free agent point guard Derrick Rose on a two-year, 15 million dollar deal.
WATCH: Detroit Pistons take Sekou Doumbouya 15th overall in the NBA Draft
The Detroit Pistons drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the NBA draft Thursday night.
AP source: Pistons getting Snell, pick from Bucks for Leuer
DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade that would send Jon Leuer to the Bucks in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick in Thursday night's draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Trades can't be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.
Pistons to play a regular season game in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season. The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.
Blake Griffin returns for Pistons in Game 3 against Bucks
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin started for the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night after missing four of the final six regular-season games and the first two of the playoff series because of a right knee injury. The Bucks lead the series 2-0, averaging a 28-point margin of victory. Griffin led the Pistons in scoring during the regular season, averaging 24.5...
Antetokounpo leads Bucks past Pistons for 2-0 series lead
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Saddled with early foul trouble and faced with an aggressive defensive scheme that kept him in check for the first two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo set the tone immediately in the second half. Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 26 points in Milwaukee's big third quarter and the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round...
Pistons Griffin misses Game 2 against Bucks due to sore knee
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup for the second game of the team's first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Griffin sat out Game 1 of the series with left knee soreness. The Pistons lost the opener by 35 points.
Pistons beat Knicks, make playoffs on final day
The Detroit Pistons had to win on the last day of the season to control their own destiny into the playoffs, and they did with a 115-89 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Griffin scores 45, Thunder beat Pistons 123-110
Paul George had a simple explanation for why the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away from the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Pacers handle Griffin-less Pistons 108-89
DETROIT (AP) - Thaddeus Young scored 21 points, and the Indiana Pacers took advantage of Blake Griffin's absence, beating the Detroit Pistons 108-89 on Wednesday night. Griffin missed a third straight game for the Pistons, who are in the middle of a tight race for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. The star forward has been dealing with left knee soreness.
Pacers use size to pull off big 111-102 win over Pistons
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis gave the Indiana Pacers exactly what they needed Monday night. They fought for position, repeatedly challenged Andre Drummond in the middle and made big play after big play. Indiana's two tallest players combined to score 35 points and grab 18 rebounds, and Turner added five blocks to help the struggling Pacers snap a three-game losing...
Ellington, Griffin lead Pistons past Magic 115-98
Journeyman shooter Wayne Ellington didn't get much attention after he signed a free-agent deal with the Detroit Pistons in early February.
Murray saves Nuggets from collapse in 95-92 win over Pistons
DENVER (AP) - On a positive note, Jamal Murray came through in the clutch for the Denver Nuggets. On a negative one, Murray needed to come through in the clutch after they nearly squandered a 27-point lead. Murray scored 33 points, including six in the final minute, and the Nuggets held off the Detroit Pistons 95-92 on Tuesday night to reach the 50-win mark.
Griffin helps Pistons knock off Bulls 112-104
CHICAGO (AP) - Blake Griffin had bags of ice on each of his knees, and he soaked his feet in a tub of ice water. Andre Drummond also had bags of ice on each knee. Detroit coach Dwane Casey said he was looking for fighters down the stretch, and his two biggest stars answered the call.
Pistons top Raptors 112-107 in OT
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons finished with plays at both ends of the court to beat the Toronto Raptors 112-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Detroit took advantage of Toronto resting star forward Kawhi Leonard less than 48 hours after he made the go-ahead shot in the closing seconds of their win over Portland.
Kennard scores 26, Pistons punish Cavaliers 129-93
CLEVELAND (AP) - Due to an arena-wide computer glitch, there were still several seconds remaining on the scoreboard clock when the officials signaled the game was over. The Pistons ended it much earlier.