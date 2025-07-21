Plane crashes in Western Michigan leaving one person dead

article

The Brief A plane crashed into a storage facility in western Michigan on Monday. One person is confirmed dead. The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.



A plane crashed into a storage facility in Western Michigan, leaving one dead.

What they're saying:

Officials in Kent County said the crash happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. In Vergennes Township, with investigators learning the plane crashed into a storage facility near Lowell City Airport, which then the plane caught fire.

When fire crews put out the flames, police say one person was found dead in the aircraft.

Dig deeper:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a Vans RV-14. The manufacturer's website says the plane is a two-seat kit aircraft.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.